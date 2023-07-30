Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after jumping into Lake Lanier Thursday evening, according to officials.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the man, 24-year-old Thomas Milner, jumped into the lake from his family’s dock near Dove Trail and was electrocuted when he entered the water.

A family friend told investigators they heard Milner scream for help and tried to get him out of the water using a ladder.

When that didn’t work, neighbors stepped in to help and took a boat out to Milner, the sheriff’s office said. One of the good Samaritans in the boat jumped in the water to pull Milner out but reported feeling a burning sensation which they immediately recognized as an electric shock.

After swimming to shore and turning off the power box near the dock, the person returned to the water to pull Milner back to shore, according to investigators.

Bystanders told authorities Milner’s uncle administered CPR until emergency medical crews got to the scene. The 24-year-old was rushed to Northside Forsyth Hospital. He died from his injuries the next day.

Boaters like Chris Morris were saddened to hear about the death on Sunday.

“It’s a freak accident,” he said.

Milner’s mother, Martha, said,

My son went by his middle name Shepard or Shep for short. He was the youngest of 3 children. LIved with his oldest brother and loved his cat. A little backstory…. We have owned our lake property for 60+ years. He grew up at the lake and was a strong swimmer and loved everything water. Our dock was less than 3 years old and was outfitted with electricity by a licensed electrician. Shepard did not use drugs, rarely drank. Shepard loved the lake. Most every week he would spend his day off riding the jet ski, swimming or just snoozing on the dock to some music. Shepard loved his OneWheel and was a very talented rider. He would ride the Greenway weekly just to be outdoors and experience nature. Shepard loved music…he always played “d.j.” at any beach trip, family vacation or lake gathering. He had a wide and varied taste in music. You might hear heavy metal or you might hear Frank Sinatra. Shepard was loyal… he worked at Carrabas at the Collectio for almost 10 years. He started when he was almost 16 and it was his first and only job. Shepard loved gaming. He hosted a Dungeons and Dragons group at the Lakehouse every Wednesday. He also had a huge online Xbox following. Shepard was extremely intelligent. He regularly held conversations with my Ph.D friends and never faulted on any subject. Most of all, Shepard was gentle and kind, loving and accepting. He didn’t care what your beliefs were; politically, racially, sexually. Everyone was equal in his eyes. Shepard was known for his quirkyness, his humor and his dedication.

It is unclear why the water was electrified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

