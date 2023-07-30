Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Small chance of rain each afternoon this week!
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers continue through Sunday evening. Overnight Sunday will be partly cloudy turning sunny for Monday!

The overall weather pattern of the past few days will change very little during the week ahead with high pressure and near record hot conditions to our west in the Plain States and a broad trough of low pressure with cooler than average and somewhat unsettled conditions across the eastern U.S. The result will be slightly cooler than average high temperatures in the lower 90s Monday through Friday with isolated to scattered storms each afternoon and evening.

Observed Rainfall Saturday, 7/29/2023
Observed Rainfall Saturday, 7/29/2023(WRDW)
7/30/2023 Morning Weather Update

