Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Hot with afternoon storms Sunday. Cooler than average with a few afternoon each day for the week ahead.
By Chris Still
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be a much drier day than Saturday, and as a result, it will also be much hotter with highs soaring into the middle 90s. Another upper level disturbance, similar to what moved through the area Saturday night, will move in from the northwest late this afternoon into the evening hours bringing the possibility of storms between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Chance of rain today and tonight is 40 percent. Winds will be from the northwest at 3 to 8 mph.

The overall weather pattern of the past few days will change very little during the week ahead with high pressure and near record hot conditions to our west in the Plain States and a broad trough of low pressure with cooler than average and somewhat unsettled conditions across the eastern U.S. The result will be slightly cooler than average high temperatures in the lower 90s Monday through Friday with isolated to scattered storms each afternoon and evening.

Observed Rainfall Saturday, 7/29/2023
Observed Rainfall Saturday, 7/29/2023(WRDW)
