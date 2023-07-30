Submit Photos/Videos
Construction underway for new elementary school in Saluda County

The building will replace the existing Saluda Primary and Elementary Schools and is set to eventually hold 1200 students.(CLEAR)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Construction is underway for a new elementary school in Saluda County.

The funding for this project comes from the state legislature which gave the district $38 million to build the school. County voters approved a $49 million bond referendum on Nov. 8, 22, to fund new construction and renovations at Saluda High, Saluda Middle, Saluda Elementary, and Hollywood Elementary Schools.

The building will replace the existing Saluda Primary and Elementary Schools and is set to eventually hold 1200 students.

Construction is expected to be finished in two years, with students able to start learning shortly after.

The new building will be for students from pre-school up to the 5th grade.

