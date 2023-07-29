Submit Photos/Videos
Two discoveries lead to murder-suicide investigation in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has opened up a murder-suicide investigation in Augusta after the discovery of two deceased people.

On Saturday at 10:05 a.m., the sheriff’s office was dispatched to Diamond Lakes Park in reference to a medical call, where a deceased person was found inside of a vehicle from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The say deceased was identified as 23-year-old Ceasia Martin.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office says investigators responded to Martin’s residence at the 2200 block of Walden Drive and located a deceased male inside of her apartment.

The deceased male was identified as being 28-year-old Deraje Witt of Augusta.

The investigation is still on-going, but the sheriff’s office says the two incidents do appear to be related to each other and investigators are working the two scenes as a Murder/Suicide.

While no further information available at this time, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

