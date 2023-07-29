Garden City Rescue Mission looks for help to keep from closing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The layers to solving the homeless crisis in our community run deep but one critical piece to the puzzle is emergency housing and shelters where the homeless can have a safe place to rest their heads.

Mercy Ministries recently shut down and Garden City Rescue Mission is now in danger of closing their doors too.

The rescue mission rescues about 400 men from the streets every year. Right now, they house about 60 men.

If they can’t come up with half a million dollars soon, we’ll see all of those they help back on the street.

Some of the men have stayed with the rescue mission for months and others years.

“I kept coming back and forth down this road right here and I kept hearing the music,” said Chester Hope, who stays at the rescue mission.

“My life is entirely different all because I chose to come here,” said Mitchell Morris, who stays at the rescue mission.

“I don’t have a lot of everything now, but I have something and that’s the Garden City Rescue,” said Curtis Hunter, who stays at the rescue mission.

It’s a place open to many yet on the verge of having its doors shut forever.

“The original owner went to heaven some years ago and now the family has decided to liquidate the property,” said Executive Director Patrick Feistel. “So our long-term lease has been shortened.”

There is a price tag of $500,000 attached to stay.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would pay for it,” said volunteer Jeanette Hernandez.

Any dollar or penny will help the rescue mission.

“We need to try to do our best to save our rescue. I don’t say ‘the rescue’ because it’s our rescue mission,” said Hernandez.

“We’re at the doorstep of eternity for a lot of people in their life,” said Feistel.

Each life and story is just as different as each face.

“Eight years ago, I was a drug addict,” said Morris. “I was a needle junkie.”

“I was a full blown alcoholic,” said Hunter. “I haven’t had a drink in seven months, thanks to this place.”

“I thought I was just gonna come here and lay down, eat a meal but no, that didn’t happen,” said Hope. “It happened but I got a little more than that.”

It is more than one can imagine.

“There are some men right now that come through here and if they didn’t have this place and was out there on the streets, they wouldn’t be alive,” said Feistel.

Now the rescue mission is fighting for its own life.

“The city doesn’t need less shelters and less places where people are being introduced off the streets,” said Feistel.

The rescue mission instead wants to bring folks in for a chance at life.

To donate to Garden City Rescue Mission, visit their website.

On Sunday, Victory Baptist Church is hosting a silent auction starting at 1 p.m.

On September 2, Hernandez is hosting a 5k run starting at 8 a.m. at Mill Village Trailhead. To learn more and register, visit here.

On September 14, the rescue mission is hosting a telethon where you can call and help raise money. News 12 will update you on more details as we continue to follow.

