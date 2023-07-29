Discussion around safe gun storage sparked by letter from Georgia ER doctors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Concerned doctors are pleading for action from state lawmakers. State lawmakers said they received a copy of the letter titled “An Open Letter from Concerned Physicians to Georgia Lawmakers Regarding Gun Violence and Children.”

According to the CDC, gun violence is now the No. 1 cause of death for children. The letter asked for safe storage requirements and red flag laws. State Representative Michelle Au said she was deeply moved by the letter.

“It really goes through that process of what it’s like to receive a child with a gunshot wound and what that is like to treat them, what that means for the families,” Au said. “These things continue to happen repeatedly, and no one sees that more than our doctors who work in the ER.”

Au sponsored a bill last legislative session called the Safe Storage Act. It didn’t make it out of committee, but Au feels this letter could get her colleagues across the aisle to listen. She’s looking to add a tax incentive for people to buy a gun safe or lockbox. She hopes that may get one of her Republican colleagues to cosponsor the bill.

But Jerry Henry with Georgia Second Amendment is prepared to fight back against the legislation and the letter. He doesn’t want penalties placed on gun owners.

“You’re not going to write any law that, just with the words, is going to stop violence,” Henry said. “The letter they put out is an emotional letter. It doesn’t tell you anything that would prohibit or prevent one of those gun deaths.”

Their group plans to be at the Georgia State Capitol next legislative session to talk to lawmakers.

