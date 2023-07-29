Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Muggy conditions continue throughout our Saturday. Light isolated showers across the CSRA this afternoon. Off-and-on showers are possible overnight. Sunday will bring another chance of isolated showers in the late afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the lower and middle 90s on average with some local places reaching the upper 90s.

Cloud cover and rain chances are the main factors that limit us from reaching our peak heating temperatures. If an isolated shower pops up in the afternoon in your city or town you might struggle to get out of the 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Drier conditions with slightly milder-than-average temperatures will prevail Monday through Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

