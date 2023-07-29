Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Flash Flood Warning for Richmond and Columbia County Until 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
By Chris Still
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread rain will continue through midday Saturday with a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 10:45 a.m. Saturday for northern Richmond and eastern Columbia County. This includes the downtown area in Richmond County and the Martinez area in Columbia County.

The rain will diminish in coverage and intensity by midday, as the area of low pressure causing the rain moves away to our east. Mainly dry weather is expected for the afternoon through sunset, then we will be watching for a complex of thunderstorms to move in from the northwest between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows tonight in the middle 70s. Winds will be from the northeast at 3 to 8 mph today shifting to the west at 1 to 3 mph tonight.

That system will move out of the area by Sunday leaving us with a sunny, hot and mainly dry day with hotter than average temperatures in the middle 90s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Drier conditions with slightly milder than average temperatures will prevail Monday through Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA AND MARTINEZ IN RICHMOND AND COLUMBIA COUNTY UNTIL...
FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA AND MARTINEZ IN RICHMOND AND COLUMBIA COUNTY UNTIL 10:45 A.M. SATURDAY(WRDW)
7/29/2023 Morning Weather Update

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriff
Burke County sheriff responds to man’s death in clash with deputies
Schofield Middle School
Mom’s nightmare: ‘They left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Sally and her neighbors are scared of the alligator that lives in her backyard.
Later, gator: North Augustan says backyard beast must go
Richmond County's Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Deputies break silence on suspect’s claims they attacked him
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Another truck pulls down power lines in west Augusta

Latest News

7/29/2023 Morning Weather Update
7/29/2023 Morning Weather Update
Scattered showers expected early Saturday into the afternoon. Warming up and drying out Sunday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Scattered showers expected early Saturday into the afternoon. Warming up and drying out Sunday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Keep the umbrella close by Saturday - drier outlook Sunday, but temperatures will be hot in the...
Riley's 5 PM Forecast