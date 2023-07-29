Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread rain will continue through midday Saturday with a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 10:45 a.m. Saturday for northern Richmond and eastern Columbia County. This includes the downtown area in Richmond County and the Martinez area in Columbia County.

The rain will diminish in coverage and intensity by midday, as the area of low pressure causing the rain moves away to our east. Mainly dry weather is expected for the afternoon through sunset, then we will be watching for a complex of thunderstorms to move in from the northwest between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows tonight in the middle 70s. Winds will be from the northeast at 3 to 8 mph today shifting to the west at 1 to 3 mph tonight.

That system will move out of the area by Sunday leaving us with a sunny, hot and mainly dry day with hotter than average temperatures in the middle 90s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Drier conditions with slightly milder than average temperatures will prevail Monday through Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

