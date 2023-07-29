Cyclist dead after being hit by truck in Bamberg County

Bamberg County, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cyclist is dead after an accident in Bamberg County, Friday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says around 10 p.m. a person driving a Ford F-150 was driving east on Low Country Highway near Mount Pleasant Road.

Law enforcement says the driver of the truck hit a person riding a bike, heading in the same direction.

Highway Patrol says the cyclist died at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released and we’re working to learn more details as this investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.