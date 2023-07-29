Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - Humans aren’t the only creatures trying to find ways to stay cool in the extreme hot temperatures.

One bear tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in a jacuzzi.

It happened Friday in Burbank, California.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting.

When they arrived, they found the bear sitting in a jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday. (BURBANK POLICE DEPARTMENT)

However, the bear then got out of the hot tub, scaled a wall and climbed a tree.

The city of Burbank is under a heat advisory until Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriff
Burke County sheriff responds to man’s death in clash with deputies
Schofield Middle School
Mom’s nightmare: ‘They left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Sally and her neighbors are scared of the alligator that lives in her backyard.
Later, gator: North Augustan says backyard beast must go
Richmond County's Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Deputies break silence on suspect’s claims they attacked him
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Another truck pulls down power lines in west Augusta

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party...
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
Crime scene tape
Cyclist dead after being hit by truck in Bamberg County
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner