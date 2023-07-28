Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘You’re not going to die’: Nurse saves man trapped in cement truck after rollover crash

A nurse on the way home from her work shift helped save a man trapped in a cement truck after a crash. (Source: KPNX, AZDOT, CNN)
By Jonathan McCall, KPNX
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - A nurse in Arizona was in the right place at the right time to save a man’s life who was trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.

Leigh Ann Sondrup said she was heading home after working her shift as a nurse when she suddenly had to jump back into action.

“If the call is there and the need arises, that’s what we do,” Sondrup said.

The six-year nurse pulled her car over to check a crash scene, and that’s when she saw a man trapped inside a cement truck near the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

She said he was quickly losing blood from injuries to his foot and leg.

“He told me, ‘I’m going to die.’ And I said, ‘No, you’re not. Not today, you’re not going to die today,’” Sondrup said.

She called to others at the scene for a belt to help stop the man’s bleeding.

“There were some bystanders nearby and I called out for a belt,” she said. “Somebody got me a belt and I applied it as a rough tourniquet.”

The driver ended up being transported to a hospital with stable vital signs and alive thanks to her quick actions.

Sondrup said she was glad she was able to help save the man as four years ago she lost both of her parents in a crash.

According to Sondrup, good Samaritans tried to help her parents that day just like she did for the truck driver, but it was too late.

“Even the young man who caused the accident helped my parents,” she said.

Sondrup recommends everyone know basic first aid in case they find themselves in a life-saving situation.

“I did not have a fancy tourniquet; we used a belt. These are all things that anyone can learn to do,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schofield Middle School
Mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Richmond County's Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Deputies break silence on suspect’s claims they attacked him
Lenox on 10th ribbon cutting
New business opens at former home of Bee’s Knees
John Christopher Sligar, 65.
AU prof says he was ‘killing time’ while allegedly exposing self

Latest News

Downtown Augusta
Businesses see impact of more housing, growth on downtown Augusta
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed a 31-year-old woman who had been reported...
Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 25
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter