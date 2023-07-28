What the Tech: Which streaming device is right for you?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You cannot buy a high-quality smart TV these days.

LG, Sony, SAMSUNG, Amazon, and Toshiba exclusively sell smart TVs that allow people to connect to the internet and choose from streaming services such as Netflix, Roku, and YouTube.

But you may want to add a streaming device to get even more channels. If you’ve ever wondered which streaming device is right for you, we’ve got you covered.

The best streaming device is different for different people. That sounds like an easy way out, but it’s true.

Here are a few things that may help you decide which is best for you.

Apple TV is out at $129. The rest are around $30 for standard HD. Streaming devices that display 4K are around $50. The best streaming device for Amazon users is the Amazon Fire Stick.

The interface is easy to use, but Amazon Prime Video content is front and center.

While you can watch Netflix, Hulu, and other services, you’ll need to dive deeper into the menu.

Not a deal-breaker, but it clearly emphasizes Amazon’s content, and if you like to surf between one service and another, you’ll need to punch a few more buttons on the remote.

If you have Alexa devices around the house, you can set up routines where the TV turns on and on your favorite channel, when your alarm clock goes off in the morning.

Roku offers multiple devices that plug into the TV or sit beside it. Roku also has the Streambar, a solid speaker to enhance audio, and its streaming player is built-in.

The Roku interface is simple but maybe too simple. Rather than seeing titles and suggestions from all of your channels, you have to choose which channel to browse.

It takes some time to switch from one service to another. But Roku has a wider selection of channels and services.

It has its own free Roku channel. You can add other channels and apps available for free. In terms of choices, Roku stands out from the rest. Google has its Chromecast with Google TV.

It’s best if you want to turn on the TV and see everything that’s available. The interface is intuitive, displaying on the home screen shows and movies you’ll probably like, based on what you’ve watched before.

If you’re getting a streaming device for the first time, you’ll pick up on how to use the Chromecast quickly because the menu is so easy to navigate. Whichever you choose, we suggest picking one brand to use on all of your TVs.

Here’s why: they all gather your information, and if privacy is important to you, by selecting just one type of device, you will limit the number of companies getting and sharing your data.

