Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wellstar, AU Health overcome biggest hurdle in merger

Augusta University Health
Augusta University Health
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has approved the merger of Wellstar Heath and Augusta University Health.

But the merger isn’t complete yet.

In the merger, Wellstar will become the sole corporate member of AU Health and will have a 40-year contract with the University System of Georgia Board of Regents.

“It’s important to say during the selection process the board realized that the board and Wellstar Health Systems shared a proactive vision, and the proactive delivery of healthcare for the patients and the community we serve,” Dr. Brooks Keel, acting CEO of AU Health System, said in a hearing in June.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Keel said Wellstar would take over as the controlling legal entity of the health system, which will now be known as Wellstar MCG Health, referring to the university’s Medical College of Georgia.

In addition to AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia, AU Health runs the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta and Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals and owns physician practices.

Wellstar runs nine hospitals in suburban Atlanta but closed two hospitals in Atlanta in the past year.

MORE | Gov. McMaster signs new SC boating safety bill

It said it has pledged to invest nearly $800 million in AU Health facilities, including more than $200 million for the main Augusta University Medical Center, plus building the new hospital in Columbia County and associated facilities.

Wellstar also said it would spend additional money on the implementation of a new medical records system that the state is spending $105 million on.

“While work remains to be done before the transaction is complete, we are working diligently toward the goal of completing the deal this summer,” Augusta University said in a news release Thursday. “We look forward to combining the best of community healthcare and academic medicine to improve quality and safety while driving world-class care advances where Georgians need them most.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Schofield Middle School
Aiken mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Sons gifted car after crash kills mom
Sons receive car after Saluda County crash kills mom
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County

Latest News

Barnwell 12U All-Stars send off
Barnwell sends off All-Star team for Dixie Softball World Series
Barnwell sends off team for Dixie Softball World Series
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signs new boating regulations law on Thursday.
Gov. McMaster signs new SC boating safety bill
I-TEAM: Deputies break silence on suspect’s claims of attack in elevator