Vogtle gets go-ahead for fuel loading, startup testing of Unit 4

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power said Friday it’s gotten the final documents needed from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission before fuel can be loaded and startup testing can begin at the newly constructed Unit 4.

The so-called 103(g) finding was confirmed in an official letter received by Southern Nuclear and signifies that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with regulations.

No further NRC findings are necessary in order for Southern Nuclear to load fuel or begin the startup sequence for the new unit.

The issuance of the finding follows years of work by the team at the site to submit documentation that Unit 4 has satisfied 364 required inspections, tests, analyses and acceptance criteria, according to Georgia Power.

The process was completed July 20, and the NRC conducted a thorough review process of each submission and targeted inspections of the facility before issuing the finding.

The team at the site continues working diligently to make final preparations for Unit 4 fuel load, initiate startup testing and bring the unit online.

Technicians will continue work required to support loading fuel, which is already onsite, into the unit’s reactor. This will be followed by several months of startup testing and operations. Startup testing is designed to demonstrate the integrated operation of the primary coolant system and steam supply system at design temperature and pressure with fuel inside the reactor. Operators will also bring the plant from cold shutdown to initial criticality, synchronize the Unit to the grid and systematically raise power to 100%.

The team at the site continues preparations for Unit 4 fuel load and startup. All 157 fuel assemblies required for the operation of the Unit 4 reactor have been delivered to the site.

Each fuel assembly measuring 14 feet tall was inspected and transferred to the new fuel storage racks before being placed into the spent fuel pool where all the assemblies will be stored until they are loaded into the Unit 4 reactor during fuel load.

Units 1 and 2 at the plant have been operating for decades, and Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years.

