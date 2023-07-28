Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Vogtle gets go-ahead for fuel loading, startup testing of Unit 4

Now that the third reactor at Plant Vogtle in Burke County has reached full capacity, the Georgia Public Service Commission will decide who will pay for it.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power said Friday it’s gotten the final documents needed from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission before fuel can be loaded and startup testing can begin at the newly constructed Unit 4.

The so-called 103(g) finding was confirmed in an official letter received by Southern Nuclear and signifies that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with regulations.

No further NRC findings are necessary in order for Southern Nuclear to load fuel or begin the startup sequence for the new unit.

The issuance of the finding follows years of work by the team at the site to submit documentation that Unit 4 has satisfied 364 required inspections, tests, analyses and acceptance criteria, according to Georgia Power.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

The process was completed July 20, and the NRC conducted a thorough review process of each submission and targeted inspections of the facility before issuing the finding.

The team at the site continues working diligently to make final preparations for Unit 4 fuel load, initiate startup testing and bring the unit online.

Technicians will continue work required to support loading fuel, which is already onsite, into the unit’s reactor. This will be followed by several months of startup testing and operations. Startup testing is designed to demonstrate the integrated operation of the primary coolant system and steam supply system at design temperature and pressure with fuel inside the reactor. Operators will also bring the plant from cold shutdown to initial criticality, synchronize the Unit to the grid and systematically raise power to 100%.

Next, Southern Nuclear can begin to load fuel and begin the startup sequence.

The team at the site continues preparations for Unit 4 fuel load and startup. All 157 fuel assemblies required for the operation of the Unit 4 reactor have been delivered to the site.

Each fuel assembly measuring 14 feet tall was inspected and transferred to the new fuel storage racks before being placed into the spent fuel pool where all the assemblies will be stored until they are loaded into the Unit 4 reactor during fuel load.

Units 1 and 2 at the plant have been operating for decades, and Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schofield Middle School
Aiken mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Lenox on 10th ribbon cutting
New business opens at former home of Bee’s Knees
Richmond County's Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Deputies break silence on suspect’s claims they attacked him
John Christopher Sligar, 65.
AU prof says he was ‘killing time’ while allegedly exposing self

Latest News

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers appear at Fulton courthouse | DA nears ‘historical’ decision
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Suspect dies after clash with deputies in Burke County
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
Weather
Emily's 6am Forecast