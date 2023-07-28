Submit Photos/Videos
Two men wanted in separate aggravated assault cases

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Grovetown Police Department are seeking the public’s help in searching for two men wanted in separate aggravated assault cases.

Diontra Donya Miller, 28, is wanted for a shooting incident that happened on June 12 at 2119 Lumpkin Road, according to the agency.

Diontra Donya Miller, 28.
Diontra Donya Miller, 28.(WRDW)

Officials say he is known to carry a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Once on scene, deputies met with a man who said Miller came out of his apartment, walked to his car, where he got a handgun and shot at him three times. Miller then drove off, according to the report from the sheriff’s office.

The man said he had an argument with Miller the night before in connection to Miller flashing a gun at him, according to officials.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, officials say.

Anyone with information on Miller, contact Investigator Joshua Evans or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085, 706-821-1020, or 706-821-1080.

The Grovetown Police Department says Jordan Seth Thomas, 22, is wanted for attempting to shoot a neighbor Thursday night on Sycamore Lane.

Jordan Seth Thomas, 22.
Jordan Seth Thomas, 22.(WRDW)

Thomas is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds.

He has brown eyes, black hair and drives a black Kia.

Officials say he is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

The police department asks that you do not approach Thomas, call 911 or the department at 706-863-1212 with information.

