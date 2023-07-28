Submit Photos/Videos
Suspected bank burglar falls from ceiling into bin in front of police

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers.
By WEWS staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:38 AM EDT
HURON, Ohio (WEWS) - A would-be bank robber in Ohio is “in the can” in more ways than one.

Officers responded to an alarm at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio, early Thursday.

Police heard noises coming from the roof over the bank’s drive-thru.

Moments later, a man dropped from the roof and straight into a blue recycling can positioned under the roof access door.

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers. (WEWS, HURON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

The 27-year-old suspect was quickly arrested while still in the can.

He is now being held in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

