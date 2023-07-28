Submit Photos/Videos
Special day to offer showers, other services for Augusta’s homeless

By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special day of services, including showers, will be offered Monday to homeless people and others in need.

The Richmond County Health Department has partnered with Project Refresh for the services from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at 950 Laney Walker Blvd.

In addition to showers, there will be food, clothing, haircuts and community resources offered for free.

Augusta Transit buses will be offering free rides from the location to:

  • Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St.
  • Red Roof Inn, 3030 Washington Road.
  • Center for Hope/Sacred Heart 1384 Greene St.

Project Refresh was created in 2020 with the sole purpose of providing hope and restoring dignity one shower at a time to those living on the streets or who lack access to hygiene-related services.

Project Refresh has provided more than 400 showers to those living on the streets, has given out more than 1,000 hygiene kits and has launched programs to meet feminine hygiene needs and laundry needs for guests. 

For more information and a list of their upcoming shower events, visit www.projectrefreshinc.com.

