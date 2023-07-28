S.C. teachers getting long-awaited break time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When thousands of South Carolina teachers return soon, they’ll have new students, maybe a new classroom, and for many of them, a guaranteed daily break for the first time.

It’s something teachers have been seeking for years – saying this is the type of action needed to turn around South Carolina’s growing educator shortage.

The governor actually signed the law in 2022, but the General Assembly gave school districts a year to figure out how they’ll implement this change.

One elementary school teacher says it’s a huge win for educators.

“I really appreciate the love and the foundation we set within the elementary,” Richland County teacher Valente Gibson.

But one aspect he hasn’t quite loved in his six years in the classroom is how hard it could be to find time to squeeze in a break.

“In elementary, you know, from the time we set foot from morning duty to afternoon duty, we’re usually supervising or instructing students,” Gibson said.

Even having to ask other staffers at times – to watch his class if he had to use the restroom.

“Some days, it’s close to dismissal and I’m trying to figure out why I’m so hungry, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I definitely didn’t get to do my lunch today.’”

But for Gibson and thousands of other teachers across South Carolina, that’ll change this year.

The new law guarantees all elementary and special education teachers in South Carolina public schools at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time every day.

It could be a lunch break or planning period – or something else – but it’s time when they’re not responsible for directly supervising students.

“If implemented correctly by districts, this is a game-changer,” said Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

And it’s the type of change Kelly says South Carolina needs to make – in the face of a teacher shortage that’s worsened annually for the last several years.

“This is part and parcel of improving working conditions, which is key to being able to better retain our teaching talent in South Carolina. … It gives teachers just a moment to catch their breath and to be on par with other professions,” Kelly said.

Gibson says his school is going to discuss how it’ll incorporate this new break time when teachers return next week.

He expects there will be a lot of questions – but also excitement and maybe a bit of disbelief that this is happening.

