Program pushes kids away from the courtroom and into the arts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who have committed criminal offenses can now be pushed to the arts instead.

The Youth Diversion to the Arts program looks to break the cycle of kids committing crimes and instead educates them in the fine arts.

The program is a partnership between the District Attorney’s office and the Jessye Normal School of the Arts. After planning this out in 2022, the first class took off in January of this year.

On Friday, six students will graduate from the Youth Diversion to the Arts program.

All six since beginning the program haven’t committed any new offenses.

