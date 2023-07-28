Submit Photos/Videos
Meeting set Monday on Burke County sheriff’s financial crisis

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County manager has confirmed when commissioners will meet with the sheriff over a budget crisis.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams requested the meeting, which will be Monday.

Commissioners Q.U. “Art” Lively and Evans Martin will be there. Due to scheduling conflicts, the rest of the commissioners will be unable to attend.

MORE | Suspect dies after clash with deputies in Burke County

This meeting is not open to the public, but we will be following up after to see what comes out of it.

Williams requested the meeting after commissioners sent him a letter telling him there’s to be no hiring for the rest of this fiscal year or until Oct. 1.

County Manager Merv Waldrop said Williams’ agency has nearly exhausted its budget and has enough money to pay employees for one more month.

The 20 employees who were recently promoted within the department will not receive their raises.

“The sheriff’s office plays a vital role in maintaining and improving the quality of life for our mutual constituents, and those public services require adequate funding. Safety is of the utmost importance in carrying out law enforcement duties. As seen across Georgia and with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, several line-of-duty shootings and injuries have occurred,” said Williams in the letter requesting Monday’s meeting.

