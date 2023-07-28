Local veteran celebrates big win at pickleball championship

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local veteran recently won gold in pickleball at the National Veteran’s Wheelchair Games.

After her big win, she is trying to build community and share how sports can help veterans with their mental health.

Lisa Maddox is an Army veteran from Augusta.

She served from 1989-1991, then again from 1997-2004.

“I got to go up to D.C. and got to go to sea to the Arlington National Cemetery and got to the tomb of the unknown soldier, and that changed my life. And following that experience, I wanted to go into the military and serve,” said Maddox.

She went to West Point before deciding to pursue a degree in medicine.

“It was something that I wanted to do since I was little. I wanted to be a doctor,” said Maddox.

It was during her time at West Point that she developed a nerve condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

“I had to make the decision to do the amputation because there is no gold standard treatment for that particular disorder,” she said.

She said it helped with her pain and she didn’t let it stop her from becoming a pickleball champion.

“I went to the 42nd Annual National Veteran’s Wheelchair games and won the inaugural pickleball tournament with my partner Eric Turman, who lives in Greenwood,” said Maddox.

While she loves the sport itself, she says it’s the people who make the biggest difference.

“Getting out, like playing pickleball, you end up meeting new people. And some of those people can become lifelong friends,” she said.

She made friends who know what it’s like to serve the country.

“There’s a common struggle that we go through to make it to actually serve on active duty,” said Maddox. “So there’s that camaraderie that you have, and once you get out of the military, it’s hard to find that in the civilian world. "

She said it also helps with mental health.

“It really helps with people that are going through, you know, even things like PTSD or depression or things like that. It helps you to be able to get out and be competitive again, especially if you have a disability,” she said.

Whether you’re a veteran or a civilian, she encourages everyone to try new things.

“If you don’t take the first step, you’re never going to try anything. So you need to just get out and try something. Even if it’s just walking around your neighborhood,” she said.

In addition to pickleball, Maddox plays a lot of other sports.

She says she also qualified for the veteran’s national team in the Wheelchair Softball World Series.

She is thankful for everyone who has supported her on this journey.

