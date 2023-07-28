Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Giveit4Ward surprises Augusta woman turning 106 years old

Some of Rosa’s friends and family celebrated her birthday with her at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center in Augusta.
By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rosa McKie doesn’t act her age.

She’s 106 years old, and she has no problem dancing to celebrate.

MORE | S.C. boy receives special message from idol Gordon Ramsay

Some of Rosa’s friends and family celebrated her birthday with her at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center in Augusta. She says it feels so good to have this many people celebrating with her.

“Everyone showed love. They said, ‘I love you.’ They mean it. I can feel it,” she said.

Candye Smith and Giveit4Ward stopped by to add to the celebration.

“Is there a Ms. Rosa here?” Candye said. “I got some nice gifts for you, look, I got you a beautiful cake, and I got you your beautiful balloons, and I got you some flowers, and guess what? I’ve got $106 for you.”

Rosa says it feels good to receive these gifts.

MORE | Free Ga. zoo gives animals a second chance

She might be 106 years old, but she doesn’t plan on living life any differently.

Candye said: “It was amazing, I had a great time, as you all can see she’s an amazing woman, you can learn a lot from her, and I’m excited about next month, shh it’s a secret you never know where Giveit4Ward will show up next.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schofield Middle School
Mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Richmond County's Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Deputies break silence on suspect’s claims they attacked him
Lenox on 10th ribbon cutting
New business opens at former home of Bee’s Knees
John Christopher Sligar, 65.
AU prof says he was ‘killing time’ while allegedly exposing self

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed a 31-year-old woman who had been reported...
Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests
Two men wanted in separate aggravated assault cases
Some of Rosa’s friends and family celebrated her birthday with her at the Carrie J. Mays Family...
Rosa McKie marls 106 years with a dance