Giveit4Ward surprises Augusta woman turning 106 years old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rosa McKie doesn’t act her age.

She’s 106 years old, and she has no problem dancing to celebrate.

Some of Rosa’s friends and family celebrated her birthday with her at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center in Augusta. She says it feels so good to have this many people celebrating with her.

“Everyone showed love. They said, ‘I love you.’ They mean it. I can feel it,” she said.

Candye Smith and Giveit4Ward stopped by to add to the celebration.

“Is there a Ms. Rosa here?” Candye said. “I got some nice gifts for you, look, I got you a beautiful cake, and I got you your beautiful balloons, and I got you some flowers, and guess what? I’ve got $106 for you.”

Rosa says it feels good to receive these gifts.

She might be 106 years old, but she doesn’t plan on living life any differently.

Candye said: “It was amazing, I had a great time, as you all can see she’s an amazing woman, you can learn a lot from her, and I’m excited about next month, shh it’s a secret you never know where Giveit4Ward will show up next.”

