Salvation Army helps take people from homeless to housed

By Taylor Martin
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the last Friday of every month, the Salvation Army holds its Connection to Community event, bringing resources to those in need.

It’s all in an effort to take them from homeless to housed.

“We were able to house 135 individuals. We’ve been able to take them from homelessness to homes,” said Public Relations Director Janelys Villalta.

It’s the goal of the Salvation Army and multiple other organizations in Augusta.

They’re all helping to bring people resources that some don’t even know they need.

MORE | Businesses see impact of more housing, growth in downtown Augusta

“You can’t get a photo ID if you don’t go to the right agency. If you don’t have transportation, you can’t get a job. And so what we have done very intentionally is brought the right agencies here as a wonderful stepping stone for the folks that are here,” said Naomi Stanton with Gap Ministries.

Step by step they’re making strides to change the way people view homelessness.

“Every person is not a cookie-cutter situation and every human has a story,” said Stanton.

Altogether, each organization is providing bookbags, healthcare, clothes, free cellphones, and a multitude of other resources all in the name of the community.

“We’re all together, all of these community resources. And I can say, hey, I have a patient, I have this need, can you help me with that?,” said Lisa Wheeler with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

MORE | Volunteers help those in need through different resources

Above all else, each resource takes away the complication of asking for help.

“If you have trouble with an application or you have a question about what they do, this is the perfect place to come get your answers, like all your questions answered and be able to eradicate, like all the misconceptions of people not helping,” said Stanton.

Multiple organizations are reaching out to make a long-lasting connection, one person at a time.

“This is one of those parts of seeing now that we are actually real people,” said Andrew Thomas with Family Counseling Center.If you’d like to partner with the Salvation Army for the event, contact Janelys Villalta at janelys.villalta@uss.salvationarmy.org.

