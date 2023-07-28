Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Submit Photos/Videos
A few storms possible Friday through Sunday. Seasonal highs Friday & Saturday - hotter highs Sunday.
Seasonally hot Friday with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be over 100°.
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seasonally hot Friday with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be over 100°. Storm chances will be around 20-30% Friday afternoon - mainly for areas south of I-20 where the sea breeze front will be pushing storms inland. Winds will be out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Moisture increases a bit toward the end of the week, so look for widely scattered storms Saturday - mainly in the afternoon. The increase in moisture will keep morning lows on the muggy side in the mid-70s this weekend. Highs Saturday will be seasonal in the low to mid-90s and feel like temperatures 100-103°. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Afternoon highs will get hotter Sunday in the mid to upper 90s. Storm chances look to remain isolated Sunday. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Hot and seasonal Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the mid-90s. Storm chances look to be 10-20% early next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Riley's 5 PM Forecast