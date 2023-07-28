Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Coastal low brings scattered showers this evening through Saturday. Not as hot Saturday - but toasty Sunday ahead.
Seasonally hot Friday with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be over 100°.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An area of low pressure near the Georgia coast will slowly move through the region tonight through Saturday keeping the chance for scattered showers and abundant cloud cover. Rain chances look to remain isolated overnight and then increase in coverage again during the day Saturday. Temperatures tonight will stay muggy in the low to mid-70s.

Keep the umbrella close by Saturday - hit or miss showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon. It doesn’t look like an all day washout for any one spot, so don’t cancel all your outdoor plans. High temperatures will be cooler than average thanks to clouds in the mid to upper 80s.

Afternoon highs will get hotter Sunday in the mid to upper 90s. Feel like temperatures will peak between 103-107°. Storm chances look to remain isolated Sunday - mainly in the afternoon as a cold front moves toward the region. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Hot and seasonal Monday next week with highs in the mid-90s. Storm chances look to be 10-20% early next week. Lower humidity is expected next week as the front from Sunday night pushes toward the coast and ushers in slightly drier air to the CSRA. Highs look to be in the low 90s next Tuesday through Thursday.

Keep the umbrella close by for the rest of today and Saturday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast