Combative suspect dies after officer-involved altercation in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a fatal combative altercation with Burke County deputies early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities say around 12:11 a.m., Burke County EMA requested deputy assistance at 1041 Bailey Road, Louisville, Ga, in reference to a combative mental subject.

Deputies say upon arrival, they initially talked the victim, identified as Freddie Walker, into being transported by a family member to a local hospital for an evaluation.

According to authorities, Walker then became combative, jumped out of the vehicle, and attempted to raise his fist at a paramedic in an attempt to strike him; however, he was able to back away at which time deputies calmed Walker down again.

Deputies say while they were trying to get Walker safely to the car, he attempted to fight a second time.

A deputy deployed a defective taser, and another deputy on the scene stepped in and tasered Walker, sending him to the ground. Walker continuously got up several times after refusing to cooperate, according to officials.

Deputies and EMA personnel were finally able to restrain Walker after several attempts, authorities say.

While Walker was being evaluated at the scene, he became unresponsive and was transported to Burke Health where he was pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

Authorities say the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Force Investigation Team was contacted and responded to handle the investigation into the incident.

No additional information will be released at this time pending the ongoing investigation.

