Businesses see impact of more housing, growth on downtown Augusta

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On almost every corner in the downtown area of Augusta, there’s a sign of more progress and more growth.

The demand for residential developments in and around downtown Augusta is skyrocketing right now, according to the Augusta Downtown Development Authority. It’s a sign of the times and the times are changing.

“In the five years has been tremendous growth really for Augusta. It seemed to be stagnant for a while. But now we’re seeing a lot of insurgents and growth,” said Jennifer Tinsley, owner of Field Botanicals.

For the past five years, Tinsley has run her store on 12th and Ellis Streets tucked away back off of Broad Street. The new developments could be a game-changer for her moving forward.

“Mixed-use development is very important to the vitality of a downtown community. So, the more mixed-use we have, it brings a lot of people walking on the streets, you know, where a lot of people are shopping and eating and going to events downtown. So, it’s just you need housing as one of the components of a healthy downtown,” said Tinsley.

Some of the recent and current projects in the downtown Augusta area include 155 units of Millhouse Station, 136 units of The Augustan, 86 units of Atticus, 76 units of Lamar Building, and 56 units of Marion Building.

On the other side of town, construction is still happening at King Mill, which will include 240 units.

“We’re hovering at about a 96 percent occupancy rate. So the demand is there. The demand is absolutely there,” says Margaret Woodard, executive director of the Augusta Down.

They’re hoping these projects will draw in a younger crowd. That’s certainly possible thanks to Augusta University being right down the road and a growing cyber industry in the area.

“It’s got all the ingredients for successful downtown living,” says Woodard.

