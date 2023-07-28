Barnwell sends off All-Star team for Dixie Softball World Series

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fans, community members, and city officials were celebrating the Barnwell 12U All-Stars on Thursday before sending them off in style to the Dixie Softball World Series.

Most of the players on the team have played in the Dixie Softball World Series before.

Seven of the twelve players on this roster won state last year in the 9-10 division.

The players we spoke with say they’re excited to share this experience with this year’s team because they loved the atmosphere, the competition, and most of all the food.

The team streams their games live online, and at certain points throughout the year they’ve had as many as 2,000 viewers.

The team has been nothing but appreciative of their fans and the support they’ve received from local businesses.

The Dixie Softball World Series will begin this weekend and go through early next week.

The standard 12U Championship is being held in Alexandria, Louisiana, which is where the team is headed.

