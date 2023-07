AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Tuesday, Augusta Animal Services’ new shelter hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

According to officials, the new operating hours allow more time for staff to care for the animals before opening to the public.

The change is only by one hour on weekdays.

