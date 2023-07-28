Submit Photos/Videos
Applications accepted for archery, muzzle-loader deer hunting

Whitetail Deer
Whitetail Deer(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is accepting registration for primitive weapons deer hunts at Bussey Point in Lincoln County.

Archery and muzzleloader hunters will be registered on a first-come, first-served basis. All hunts are limited to 100 hunters per day.

The hunts help maintain the deer population within the carrying capacity for the area, improve herd quality and provide quality trophy opportunities.

MORE | Columbia County BMX park offers fun, competition for all ages

The 2,545-acre peninsula at Clarks Hill Lake will open for scheduled hunts from Oct. 20-21, Nov. 17-18 and Dec. 15-16.

Hunters will be checked in at the entrance gate and out at the check station located at the entrance gate. Hours of hunt will be from one hour before sunrise through one hour after sundown.

Hunters must be licensed in accordance with existing Georgia Department of Natural Resources Regulations.

A wildlife management area permit is not required.

MORE | Ogeechee River fish to be tested for cancer-causing toxin

The bag limit is two does and one quality buck each day of each hunt. Quality bucks are those with racks having 15-inch or more main beam length on at least one side, or a 14-inch or greater outside spread.

If not hunting, park visitors should find other recreation areas to visit during the scheduled hunts. The management area will also be closed two days prior to each hunt, except to hunters scouting or placing deer stands. No weapons are allowed in Bussey Point on scouting days.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

