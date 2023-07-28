Another truck pulls down power lines in west Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Power was out along Cabela Drive on Friday afternoon after a truck apparently pulled down some power lines.

It happened sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m., knocking out power as well as some communication lines, slowing down internet service in the area.

This type of thing has become more common lately, especially in this same part of Augusta.

Just Tuesday, a truck snagged some power lines on Washington Road, causing a power outage and closing the thoroughfare for hours west of Interstate 20 .

That happened just under a month since the same thing happened on Washington just east of I-20 . An oversize load on a big-rig pulled down wires and a utility pole when it couldn’t fit under the power line. That accident shut down Washington for most of a day.

And several months ago, a truck pulled down some communication lines at Riverwatch Parkway and Topgolf Way.

