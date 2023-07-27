What the Tech: Do you need a streaming service for a smart TV?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have a smart TV, do you need a streaming device?

Amazon Firestick, Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV devices are popular, but are they necessary? You cannot buy a high-quality 4k TV that isn’t “smart”.

They’re not available anymore from LG, Sony, or SAMSUNG. So if you have a smart TV, why would you buy a Roku, FireStick, or Chromecast?

You don’t need to, but you may want to. Roku, Firestick, Chromecast, and Apple TV offer channels your Smart TV doesn’t. The Roku Channel, FreeVee, and other free streaming channels aren’t offered on all smart TVs.

These devices make it easier to browse the services you subscribe to. The Firestick and Chromecast put it all on one screen. Many smart TVs can’t do that.

These devices have voice search on the remotes which makes it crazy easy to find movies and shows you didn’t know were even available.

All you have to do is press a microphone button on the remote and say “Find movies with Julia Roberts”, or “Show me reality TV shows”, and those titles appear right on the screen.

And if you lose the remote or if it’s on the other side of the room, you can use the streaming devices’ apps to control the TV and find content to watch.

Streaming devices are helpful if you travel. These devices are small enough to take along on any trip.

Just plug them into a TV in a hotel room, AirBnb, or anywhere else so you can tune in to your channels without needing to log in on another TV or device.

This may be the most beneficial feature of streaming devices.

When we travel, we can use the Chromecast, Roku, or Firestick as if we’re home. All you need to do is connect the device to the WiFi network.

A downside to using a streaming device and a smart TV? They all gather and share information on what, when, and for how long, you watch something.

Using them on a smart TV means you’re sharing your data with more companies. If you’ve decided to get a streaming device, which one is best?

There’s no definitive answer because each device has its pros and cons, but we’ll look at them all next time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.