Volunteers build help those in need through different resources

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday for some is one day closer to Friday, but for volunteers for GAP Ministry, it’s a day they look forward to.

“Thursdays are one of the best days of the week,” said volunteer Holly Shoaf-O’kula.

“It’s just it’s a little bit of heaven,” said volunteer Gayle Ricklefs.

As early as 6 a.m. people line up looking to get resources. By 8:30 a.m., when the doors open, the line is all the way to Ellis Street. Volunteers stand ready inside to assist.

“You cannot tell from a person what their situation is,” said volunteer Robyn Wittenberg Dudley.

People keep coming, week after week, now more than ever.

Ricklefs has been making sandwiches for more than 15 years, and from then until now a lot has changed.

“There were so many fewer people we served then,” she said. “We felt good when we could make 10 bags for people who don’t have access to be able to cook.”

Now, not even 120 bags are enough.

It goes beyond just food. There are countless other opportunities to get those back up on their feet.

All services are free from medicine, nurses, giving out prescription glasses, cell phone applications, diapers, and birth certificates, and they even load up minivans to take groups to the DMV for IDs. So far, through May, this year GAP has helped 135 people get IDs.

Overall they’re already seeing they are going to exceed last year’s numbers.

“We just see the numbers continue to go up,” said Ricklefs.

Even though the need continues to grow, the volunteers continue to give back.

“It is really a blessing to be able to do something that’s going to help people who are in need. The need is so great. It’s wonderful to be able to give the services that we provide,” said Ricklefs.

The next thing GAP is looking to add is a laundry room.

For more information, visit the GAP Ministries website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.