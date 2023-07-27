Submit Photos/Videos
Summer break is shorter for Aiken County teachers

By Jada Walker
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer break for Aiken County teachers is a lot shorter this year because of the new modified schedule.

So preparation for day one looked a little different.

Teachers were feeling ready to greet students for the first day of school, despite a shorter summer break than ever.

“For me, I can say that I was ready because I knew day one started on Tuesday,” said Uyen Griffis, a teacher from Hammond Hill.

Over the summer, Griffis and a lot of teachers had to begin preparing sooner than normal.

“Knowing that we’re on the modified schedule, I went ahead and told myself, ‘Let’s just shorten the summer vacation, and let’s just get busy,’” said Griffis.

She had plenty to keep her busy because the curriculum had to be modified since students would be taking longer breaks through the school year.

“I met with my peer aids, and we walked through lessons the first week just to make sure the lessons were modified according to the students I serve,” said Griffis.

Griffis believes modeling the expectation for students will allow them to get into the new routine.

“I think we have to model to students what we want and what we expect with that comes success,” said Griffis.

With the preparation for the summer, Mrs. Griffis was ready to have a successful school year.

