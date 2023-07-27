Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Star witness in Murdaugh trial named Deputy of the Year

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.(Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, a crime scene expert who gained fans around the world during the trial of Alex Murdaugh, was awarded a prestigious title from the South Carolina Sheriff’s Office Association this week.

The association named Kinsey, a chief deputy for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy of the Year for South Carolina.

He spent hours testifying on the stand during the double murder trial and his expert opinion on the crime scene evidence helped lead to a conviction for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Kinsey was critical in debunking a two-shooter theory proposed by Murdaugh’s defense team.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during Paul Murdaugh’s murder during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell wrote in Kinsey’s nomination letter, “It is from this extreme act of professionalism developed from his three decades of law enforcement, hands-on experience, leadership, knowledge, training, honed to the level as a crime scene reconstruction expert, we nominate OCSO Chief Deputy Kenny Kinsey for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Deputy of the Year.”

Kinsey is also working on the investigation into the homicide of Stephen Smith, a Lowcountry teen whose death investigation was reopened during the Murdaugh investigation.

READ MORE: Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Schofield Middle School
Aiken mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Sons gifted car after crash kills mom
Sons receive car after Saluda County crash kills mom
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County

Latest News

Bear Hollow Zoo
One Tank Trip: Free Ga. zoo gives animals a second chance
Deputies launch homeless crackdown near I-20, Washington Road
Sheriff’s homeless initiative to come under discussion
As new electric vehicle drivers join the millions already on the hunt for charging stations,...
Electric vehicle ‘charging deserts’ plague Georgia, nation
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country