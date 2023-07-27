SOAR Academy becomes approved provider for scholarship program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SOAR Academy in Augusta is now an approved private school provider for the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program.

Students who need help with their schooling can use a state scholarship to go to private schools like SOAR.

This means the most venerable students can land a spot at SOAR no matter their financial situation.

“It allows children, especially those with an IEP plan or a 504, to get a scholarship from the state where they cover the majority of the basic tuition. So, it allows so many more families to be able to attend the school and get the individualized attention that these students need,” said Jessica Punshon.

To learn more about the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program, visit their website.

