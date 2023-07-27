Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SOAR Academy becomes approved provider for scholarship program

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SOAR Academy in Augusta is now an approved private school provider for the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program.

Students who need help with their schooling can use a state scholarship to go to private schools like SOAR.

This means the most venerable students can land a spot at SOAR no matter their financial situation.

MORE | Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the U.S.

“It allows children, especially those with an IEP plan or a 504, to get a scholarship from the state where they cover the majority of the basic tuition. So, it allows so many more families to be able to attend the school and get the individualized attention that these students need,” said Jessica Punshon.

To learn more about the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Schofield Middle School
Aiken mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Sons gifted car after crash kills mom
Sons receive car after Saluda County crash kills mom
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County

Latest News

SOAR Academy becomes approved provider for scholarship program
AU expert shares how to safely spend time outside
Behind the scenes of "Five Star Murder"
Director shares inside story for movie filmed in Augusta
Schofield Middle School
Aiken mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’