Sheriff’s homeless initiative to come under discussion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s homeless initiative for Washington Road continuing, there’s going to be a meeting Thursday.

A couple of weeks ago, the agency got permission from dozens of property owners to remove loitering or squatting homeless people from areas near Washington Road and Interstate 20.

Homeless people aren’t new to the area, but deputies have become concerned about the danger of crime. In the past couple of weeks, deputies have been visible in the area.

The homeless task force meeting on Thursday reportedly will look at how much of the work deputies can tackle – and it could get heated.

DEVELOPING STORY:

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St. Taylor Martin will be there, so watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Questions remain about the effects of the homeless removal program.

Among the concerns is where the homeless people are going and the feasibility of the removal efforts.

For years, Boy Scout Road off Washington Road – site of various motels and apartment complexes – has become a congregating area for homeless people.

They’ve gotten more visible lately.

Officials have one explanation:

During the pandemic, the government was paying to put up many homeless people in motels – including some in the Boy Scout Road area. But the Housing and Urban Development program eventually exhausted its funds, and now those same people are back out on the streets.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Earlier this week, the Richmond County Marshal’s Office shared its data on how homeless people are moving through the community as they’re pushed from one area to another.

Much of the agency’s evidence of homeless encampments comes from what’s left behind as officers clean up places like Fenwick Street, Boy Scout Road and Elkdom Court.

After the Richmond County Marshal’s Office cleaned up Elkdom Court a few weeks ago, around 60,000 pounds of belongings were found in that area.

Washington Road and I-20 may be one of Augusta's best-known intersections. Here' a view from above.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.