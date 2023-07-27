Sheriff hiring social workers to help with homeless efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s homeless initiative for Washington Road continuing, there was discussion at a meeting Thursday.

A couple of weeks ago, the agency got permission from dozens of businesses to remove homeless people from private property near Washington Road and Interstate 20.

Homeless people aren’t new to the area, but deputies have become concerned about the danger of crime.

Augusta’s homeless task force met Thursday afternoon and got an update from Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton.

He said his agency has received about $275,000 in grant money to hire social workers for a “co-responder” program.

The social workers will provide case management for the homeless – something that’s important because poverty is just one of the problems afflicting many homeless people. They may also be dealing with psychological, emotional or health issues.

Plus there are changing views on how to offer services to the homeless – for example, whether housing assistance ought to come with strings attached.

Asked further about progress with the program, Clayton said: “It’s still new.”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Questions remain about the effects of the homeless removal program.

Among the concerns is where the homeless people are going and the feasibility of the removal efforts.

For years, Boy Scout Road off Washington Road – site of various motels and apartment complexes – has become a congregating area for homeless people.

They’ve gotten more visible lately.

Officials have one explanation:

During the pandemic, the government was paying to put up many homeless people in motels – including some in the Boy Scout Road area. But the Housing and Urban Development program eventually exhausted its funds, and now those same people are back out on the streets.

Washington Road and I-20 may be one of Augusta's best-known intersections. Here' a view from above.

Earlier this week, the Richmond County Marshal’s Office shared its data on how homeless people are moving through the community as they’re pushed from one area to another.

Much of the agency’s evidence of homeless encampments comes from what’s left behind as officers clean up places like Fenwick Street, Boy Scout Road and Elkdom Court.

After the Richmond County Marshal’s Office cleaned up Elkdom Court a few weeks ago, around 60,000 pounds of belongings were found in that area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.