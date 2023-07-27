New business opening today at former home of Bee’s Knees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting is planned Thursday afternoon for the new business that’s opening in the space formerly occupied by the Bee’s Knees restaurant in downtown Augusta.

The property at 211 10th St. is now the home of the Lenox on 10th bar and lounge.

The business focuses on entertainment, tapas, imaginative entrees and creative cocktails.

Developed by Augusta locals Aris Reed and brothers Robert and Roderick Stokes, Lenox on 10th is being promoted as a destination for after-work happy hours, date nights and get-togethers with friends.

“You will never know who you will find performing nightly, from local talent and acoustic sets to top area DJs,” said a news release announcing the ribbon-cutting. “Sports lovers are in luck as well, as flat-screen televisions are in view no matter where you are seated.”

Brunch at Lenox on 10th will take place each Saturday and Sunday, featuring French toast flights, mimosas and “Man-mosas.”

“We’ve all lived elsewhere and returned home to Augusta, but a concept like Lenox was missing, and the CSRA is going to love it,” Reed said. “I designed Lenox with beauty and creativity in mind. The exposed brick and greenery create a space, and the music fills it.”

Opening night will follow the ribbon-cutting.

John Eckley, vice president and commercial broker with the Finem Group of the Meybohm Commercial real estate company, said business downtown should increase with foot traffic from coming developments like The Standard on Greene Street and the Lamar Building.

“These developments along with the coming streetscape projects are going to make a compelling case for more to live downtown,” Eckley said. “For many, it seems we’re hitting a crucial tipping point.”

