Have you seen this missing Burke County man?

James London Junior
James London Junior(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen in Keysville, Georgia.

Early Thursday morning, authorities say James London Junior, 38, was last seen on foot in the area of Stephens Road, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

London is described to be approximately five feet and seven inches tall, weighing around 195 pounds, according to officials.

If you have seen London or have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

