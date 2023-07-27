Evans BMX park offers fun, competition for all ages

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Blanchard Woods Bicycle Motocross Park in Evans is about to wrap up its summer series.

Every Saturday, it hosts BMX races with participants of all ages.

We stopped by the track to see what these racers love about the sport and why they encourage others to give it a try.

Cannon Joyner has been riding BMX for 12 years.

Joyner said: “It’s an amazing sport and it’s so much fun.”

He said it’s also full of lessons like endurance.

“We are out here in the heat, out here in the cold,” Joyner said.

“You ride because you want to and that really teaches you a lesson in life about how you push through.”

The lessons are taught on the bikes and dirt of the BMX park, which is a nonprofit organization.

Chris Pittman, the track operator, said everyone who maintains the track are volunteers.

“Anything that’s going to happen is on us. We have some great parents who come out and they all help us maintain the track,” Pittman said. “The community we have is really what builds this track and makes it possible for all these kids.”

For Pittman and many other parents, it’s not all work and no play.

He said many parents eventually start riding, as well.

Pittman said: “Mom and Dad eventually want to get involved, and I’m telling you they’re just as competitive as the young kids. We absolutely love it out here.”

Whether it’s the whole family on the bikes or not, Joyner said it feels like one big family.

“When a kid falls, everybody knows how it feels, when a kid wins, we all know how it feels. We all share each other’s success and we all share each other’s failures,” said Joyner.

Pittman and Joyner agree it’s a sport that’s one of a kind.

Pittman said: “This is a different sport than most of the rest. It’s not like one of your traditional sports.”

Joyner said: “It’s just shared experience that you don’t get anywhere else.”

Pittman said anyone who’s interested should come out and give it a try.

Practice is Tuesday and Thursday nights, with bikes provided. Be sure to wear long sleeves and pants.

If you don’t want to give it a try right away but would like to support, you can watch the races every Saturday night.

The schedule is on the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.