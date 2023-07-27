Director shares inside story for movie filmed in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The film industry in Georgia is booming, and Augusta is getting a piece of the pie.

A new movie, “Five Star Murder,” was filmed at the Partridge Inn.

“Five Star Murder is about a hotel on the beach that was renovated by a really rich guy and he’s hidden this money somewhere in the hotel and then he dies under mysterious circumstances,” said Producer Mark Crump.

As people search the house for the treasure, a hurricane comes in.

News 12 Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale has a small role in the movie.

“They actually came here. They were here for maybe like 30-40 minutes one afternoon, did a couple of takes in front of the green screen, PANO, and kind of gave them some different looks for some graphics they were looking for,” said Hale.

The movie gave Crump the opportunity to work with a medium he’s never been able to use before: water.

“Since we’re flooding a basement, how do you do that practically without ruining whatever property you are on? That was a question, and thank goodness for the YMCA,” said Crump.

The Family Y of Greater Augusta allowed the filmmakers to build a basement set in their pool during the off season.

“Our actors are literally walking into what is actually a swimming pool when they’re going into that basement set,” said Crump.

For Crump, Augusta was the perfect location for this movie.

“I love Augusta. So anything that I can do to help promote more film in Augusta, that’s something I’m gonna do,” he said.

If you would like to watch the movie at the filming location, the Partridge Inn will be having a screening at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

You can also stream the movie on Tubi.

