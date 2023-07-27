Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with hot highs in the mid-90s and very low rain chances. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast less than 10 mph.

Mostly dry and hot Friday with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be over 100°. Storm chances will be around 20% Friday afternoon - mainly for areas south of I-20 where the sea breeze front will be pushing storms inland. Winds will be out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Moisture increases a bit toward the end of the week, so look for isolated afternoon and evening storms to return by this weekend. The increase in moisture will keep morning lows on the muggy side in the mid-70s this weekend.

Afternoon highs will be hot this weekend in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100°. Storm chances will be isolated Saturday - but turn more scattered in nature by Sunday as a front nears the region. Keep it here for updates.

