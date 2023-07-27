Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hot highs slightly above normal through the weekend. Mostly dry Thursday - few storms possible Friday through Sunday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with hot highs in the mid-90s and very low rain chances. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast less than 10 mph.

Mostly dry and hot Friday with highs in the mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be over 100°. Storm chances will be around 20% Friday afternoon - mainly for areas south of I-20 where the sea breeze front will be pushing storms inland. Winds will be out of the south-southeast generally less than 10 mph.

Moisture increases a bit toward the end of the week, so look for isolated afternoon and evening storms to return by this weekend. The increase in moisture will keep morning lows on the muggy side in the mid-70s this weekend.

Afternoon highs will be hot this weekend in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100°. Storm chances will be isolated Saturday - but turn more scattered in nature by Sunday as a front nears the region. Keep it here for updates.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with hot highs in the mid-90s and very low rain chances. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast less than 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect dead after police chase, shooting on I-20
Sons gifted car after crash kills mom
Sons receive car after Saluda County crash kills mom
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Augusta, U.S. gas prices jump sharply overnight

Latest News

Weather
Hot and Muggy into the Weekend
Hot and mostly dry the next few days. Slightly higher storm chances this weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Hot and mostly dry the next few days. Slightly higher storm chances this weekend.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Staying hot with highs a few degrees above average through the weekend. A few storms possible...
Riley's 6 PM Forecast