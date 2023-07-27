Barnwell 12U All-Stars prepare for Dixie Softball World Series

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For most kids, competing in the Dixie Softball World Series is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For the Barnwell 12U All-Stars, most of the players are going back for the second year in a row.

“I’m really excited, because one, it’s a fun experience, and not a lot of girls get to do it,” said Pitcher Kensley Terrapin.

“We all feel like family, and so, we’re just so excited to do this all over again,” said Outfielder Sadie Whitehead.

Seven of the 12 girls on Barnwell’s roster went to the Dixie World Series in the 9-10-year-old division last year. Finishing as the national runner-ups is motivating them even more to get the job done this year.

“When we’re on the field, we’re cocky and confident. So we stay that motive all year,” said Terrapin.

“We’ve learned a lot of different things, and have had to play a lot of different positions,” said Infielder Harper Still.

“Whenever it’s at home or when we’re on the field, we just try to do our hardest and our best,” said Infielder Emily Vanacore.

“I tell them every time, if they get the bat on the ball, there’s not a team here that can touch them, and I firmly believe it,” said Head Coach Brad Whitehead.

Having the chance to represent the state of South Carolina is an honor, it also gives this team the chance to wear a cool new uniform.

“I like these better than last year’s, because of the pants design and the shirts and everything,” said Vanacore.

“They’re pretty cool, but they’re really baggy, and all of us have really big pants,” said Sadie.

Sometimes youth sports can be more serious than they’re meant to be, but no matter the stakes, these girls from Barnwell just want to have fun.

“We were down in the state tournament, and I said loom, let’s have fun. Whatever happens, happens but, if we go out there and have fun playing the game we love, and do what we know how to do and what we’ve practiced it will work out,” said Brad.

Barnwell is sending off their All-Stars in style with a celebration at the town circle, on Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Dixie Softball World Series begins this weekend and goes through early next week.

