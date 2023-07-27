Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

AU professor says he was ‘killing time’ while allegedly exposing himself

John Christopher Sligar, 65.
John Christopher Sligar, 65.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details after an Augusta University professor was charged with public indecency after allegedly exposing himself on campus, according to a Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court affidavit.

According to the July 16 arrest warrant, John Christopher Sligar, 65, of Wishbone Spur in Batesburg, S.C., exposed his genitals and was caught touching himself.

The affidavit states this incident happened July 10 around 2:15 p.m. in the math lounge on the third floor of Allgood Hall at 2500 Walton Way.

The Augusta University Police Department says it was notified by a maintenance employee of a “suspicious situation” on the third floor.

MORE | Augusta defendant convicted in 2019 killing of elderly man

According to a report from the police department, the door has a wooden frame with a glass center that runs close to the length of the door.

The officer saw Sligar sitting behind a desk to the right of the door with a laptop and a video playing across the screen, according to the report.

Once the officer entered the room, he identified Sligar as an associate professor with Augusta University in the math department.

Authorities say when the officer asked Sligar if what he was doing was appropriate on campus, Sligar said, “No.”

Sligar then asked the officer who reported him, according to the report.

According to officials, Sligar’s pants were unzipped and pulled down. His shirt was covering the lower half of his body, according to the report.

MORE | Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing

Officers say he said was “just killing time” for the one to two hours he was in the room. According to the report, he had a key to the room and ensured the door was locked.

Officials say Sligar stated he did not know anyone could see him in the room while he was using his personal laptop.

Sligar reported that the video he was watching did not involve a minor and he denied exposing his genitals, according to authorities.

Before the officer left the third floor, Sligar expressed his concerns about losing his job, according to police.

We checked Augusta University’s staff page. When you click on his link, “page not found” pops up.

We’re checking on his status of employment with the university.

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center says Sligar was arrested July 17. He is not currently listed as an inmate.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Schofield Middle School
Aiken mom’s nightmare: ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Sons gifted car after crash kills mom
Sons receive car after Saluda County crash kills mom
Richard Lee Garvin
Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing
The young girl took the car close to three miles down Furys Ferry Road towards River Watch...
911 calls detail 8-year-old’s wild joyride in Columbia County

Latest News

These devices make it easier to browse the services you subscribe to. The Firestick and...
What the Tech: Do you need a streaming service for a smart TV?
SOAR Academy becomes approved provider for scholarship program
AU expert shares how to safely spend time outside
SOAR Academy
SOAR Academy becomes approved provider for scholarship program