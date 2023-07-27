AU expert shares how to safely spend time outside

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA has seen nothing but hot weather lately, so what does that mean for kids during the summer?

We spoke with a pediatric physician at Augusta University who shared some helpful tips when spending time outside.

“I think the biggest thing really for heat injury is if you know you are going to spend time outside. Really hydrate. Take a few sips of water before you go and take water with you to your activity. Take frequent breaks and go to a shaded area to cool down,” said Natasha Bennett.

Bennett also says this summer they have not seen a high number of kids coming in for heat-related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.