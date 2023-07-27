Submit Photos/Videos
AU expert shares how to safely spend time outside

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA has seen nothing but hot weather lately, so what does that mean for kids during the summer?

We spoke with a pediatric physician at Augusta University who shared some helpful tips when spending time outside.

MORE | New S.C. law lets students to bring sunscreen to school without a doctor’s note

“I think the biggest thing really for heat injury is if you know you are going to spend time outside. Really hydrate. Take a few sips of water before you go and take water with you to your activity. Take frequent breaks and go to a shaded area to cool down,” said Natasha Bennett.

Bennett also says this summer they have not seen a high number of kids coming in for heat-related injuries.

