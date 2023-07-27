Aiken mom faces nightmare on son’s first day of school

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bus driver shortages and communication gaps are leading to frustration for parents in Aiken County.

One parent feared the worst when her middle school son did not make it home.

What was supposed to be the start of a new school year at a new school soon became a nightmare for Claytavia Brown’s 13-year-old son.

On Tuesday, Schofield Middle School called Brown at 3:45 p.m., an hour after school was let out, to notify her that they could not place her son on a bus route.

He never stepped foot on the bus, and she doesn’t have a car, so she did what any parent would do. She called the school.

“They called me back maybe 15 to 20 minutes later, saying the principal was going to bring him home at five o’clock,” said Brown.

The principal never took him home. 5 p.m. came and went, and then the clock struck 5:25 p.m.

“My heart stopped honestly,” said Brown. Panic set in.

“6:30 p.m. came around. I’m calling the school. I’m not getting an answer, because it’s after hours now, so all I’m getting is the machine,” said Brown.

So she called the police. They told her she needed to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

“I knew that my son was in the school building. I’m going to get him. He said, ‘We’ll meet you up there,’” said Brown.

It turns out her son was inside. He fell asleep waiting for a ride in the school office. According to the incident report, her son was found at 6:48 p.m.

“Officer Rogers met me up there and he verified that nobody was there in the school, it was pitch dark, black,” said Brown.

He woke up alone.

“For this school to just forget a child like you left a child behind. And not only did you leave a child behind, but what if he would have left school, and he don’t know where he was? Somebody could have kidnapped him,” said Brown.

She never got to ask how his first day went. Instead, she had to ask if he was okay.

News 12 reached out to the Aiken County Public School District on the incident, but the inquiry went unanswered.

