With Ga. pine straw scams on the rise, here’s what to look out for

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Across Georgia, homeowners are being targeted by pine straw scams, but they’re not the only ones impacted.

The best advice for residents is to keep documentation of everything involving the service because it could turn into a civil matter.

The scammers are impersonating legitimate businesses. They knock at your door offering to lay pine straw for a certain price. Once the service is done, the scammer will then double or triple the price.

It’s happened across the Peach State.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Haley Wade said the scam makes its rounds several times a year.

“This has occurred all throughout Georgia, we don’t want citizens to only think it will only happen this time of year, we want them to be weary and on guard all times of year.” Wade said.

Mitch Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s Pine Straw, has been in business for over 12 years. The company services and sell to brands like Walmart, colleges and universities such as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Albany State University.

He said companies don’t usually go cold-calling for business. He says that’s a red flag.

“The obvious thing to look out for is what area code they are calling from. All of our business is word of mouth and references from other people that we’ve serviced and so we don’t even call people.” Mitchell said.

In Crisp County, some people have been scammed for over $1,500.

Mitchell says the best thing for consumers to do is research first. He says a heavy social media presence is a good indicator of good business. He advises the community to count the amount of bail prior to the service.

“When they spread the straw, count the bales again and minus the difference is what you’re going to pay them, and it should be no arguing then,” he said.

