Suspect arrested in 2020 Aiken murder at Palmetto Crossing

Richard Lee Garvin
Richard Lee Garvin(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in a 2020 fatal shooting at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments.

Suspect Richard Lee Garvin Jr., of Fairfax, was arrested Tuesday and booked into Aiken County jail on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said it was assisted by various federal and local agencies including the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Barnwell Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

More arrests are expected, Aiken authorities said.

Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in...
Officers investigate a deadly shooting on Nov. 29, 2020, at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments in Aiken.(WRDW)

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. Nov. 29, 2020, on Sandlapper Drive in the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found a deceased male with at least one gunshot wound.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office pronounced 34-year-old TyQuan Graham dead after he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

